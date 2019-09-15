Despite the Nittany Lions’ defense continuously performing at a level where the team can win, the offense has failed to provide much support at all.

The only offense for the blue and white was junior midfielder Abby Myers who scored the first and only goal. The No. 17 squad could not hold its initial lead against No. 5 Princeton, losing 2-1.

Char Morett-Curtiss’ team has had trouble closing out games and building momentum on offense. In their first five games, the squad has scored once and lost by three goals or less each game.

“We had a strong first half but, once again, we need to do a better job creating scoring opportunities,” Morett-Curtiss told GoPSUSports. “Turnovers in the second half really hurt us.”

To start off the game, Penn State’s offense did create a lot of pressure in the first period. However, out of two corners and a waved off goal, the squad continued to struggle to finish on their opportunities and failed to get a shot off.

Within the first five minutes of the second period, the Nittany Lions finally capitalized.

Freshman midfielder Paityn Wirth carried the ball on Princeton’s side of the field and saw Myers open around the cage. Wirth flicked a long pass to Myers and off of a deflection near the circle, Myers shot it into the cage.

The squad’s defense remained solid, and freshman goalie Brie Barraco held off Princeton’s menacing offense through halftime with three saves of her own. The Nittany Lions were up 1-0, despite being outshot 4-1.

Barraco and the defense was faced to the test in the third period. With no shots by the offense, the Tigers took advantage by firing up five shots of their own.

Early in the period, forward Clara Roth dribbled along the left side of the field near the circle and scored the Tigers’ first goal unassisted.

The equalizer provided the momentum the Tigers needed to keep the pressure on the Nittany Lions’ defense. As a result, Morett-Curtiss’ team started to turn the ball often.

On the offensive side of things to begin the fourth period, it looked like the squad actually might pull off a win. Wirth fired two threatening shots within a minute, but Princeton’s goalkeeper senior Brace Baylis denied them to keep the game tied.

A few minutes later, the Tigers had an opportunity of their own off of a penalty corner. Once again, Roth capitalized off of a rebound on a penalty corner to give Princeton a 2-1 lead.

Penn State’s offense failed to get any major opportunities within the last five minutes of the game as the squad is still winless.

“We’re disappointed with the outcome of the game,” Morett-Curtiss said. “But there are some things we can build on.”

Barraco once again put up an impressive performance with eight saves despite letting up two goals. The lack of support on the offensive side proved to be the main dagger as the squad only fired off three total shots.

The squad continues to search for their first win, this time against a Big Ten opponent for the first time this season. Morett-Curtiss’ team will face another tough matchup against No. 4 Maryland on Friday.