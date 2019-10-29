For its last nonconference game of the season, Penn State will travel to Lewisburg to face Bucknell.

The game is the Nittany Lions’ second-to-last matchup before the Big Ten tournament.

When Penn State played Bucknell last year, the Nittany Lions won 5-0.

Three of the goals were scored by players who are still on the roster, including current junior Abby Myers, who put two goals into the back of the cage, while current sophomore Anna Simon tallied one goal.

Penn State has lost both of its tworecent games against Michigan and Ohio State, so the Nittany Lions are looking to bring home a win as their season finishes out.

During the Ohio State game, the Nittany Lions showed significant improvement in their teamwork skills than when they had played Michigan the week before.

The team was able to maintain possession for the majority of the first quarter, and look to do more when competing on Wednesday.

With only four days in between games, Penn State is going to have to focus its energy when playing.

The tight window between games can be difficult due to limited practice time. This can be seen in Penn State’s back-to-back play against Michigan State and Michigan last week, in which the Nittany Lions went 1-1, winning the first game against the Spartans before losing the second to the Wolverines.

Bucknell and Penn State have very few opponents in common. However, both teams played Villanova. Penn State came out with an 8-2 win, while Bucknell lost 3-2 in overtime.

Since Wednesday’s matchup is nonconference, it will not impact Penn State’s Big Ten rankings, but the Nittany Lions will be able to gain more points in the national rankings.

The Nittany Lions at currently ranked 19 spots lower than the Bison in the NCAA rankings. With Penn State being ranked 25 and Bucknell being ranked 44.

The two teams will compete in Lewisburg at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30th.