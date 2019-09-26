It seems as though the Nittany Lions have no luck late in the game this season as they drop another heartbreaker, this time in overtime.

With a 3-1 in the third period against California, it looked as though Char Morett-Curtiss’ squad would finally pull off a win. However, the offensive struggles continued and the defense faltered late as the team dropped to 0-7 with a 4-3 loss.

A now non-ranked Penn State team pulled off their best offensive performance of the year with a season-high three goals and 17 total shots. Morett-Curtiss told GoPSUSports that despite a valiant effort, it was not enough.

“This was one of our stronger performances this year,” Morett-Curtiss said. “But not being able to convert on offense cost us.”

The team’s season-long struggle of not converting on scoring opportunities was the ultimate culprit. Goals from Anna Simon, Grace Wallis, and Jemma Punch made up only 25 percent of the blue and white’s shots on goals.

The Nittany Lions started off the game shoving down the ball against the Bears’ own territory, but to no avail. Once California moved the ball down Penn State’s side of the field, the defense started to scramble.

Freshman goalkeeper Brice Barraco gave up her first goal, which would continue an unprecedented off game for her. Out of nine shots on goals, Barraco only managed to save five.

In response, the Penn State offense gave Barraco some needed support and relief for most of the second period. Off of a rebound in front of the opposing cage, Wallis finished nicely for the equalizer.

For the rest of the half, the offense continued to give the Bears' defense a lot of pressure on a penalty corner and several opportunities near the cage. Despite Wallis’ clutch goal earlier on, the Bears continued to keep the game close by letting up no goals for the rest of the half.

“We had a very strong first half,” Morett-Curtiss said. “But we have to be able to take care of the ball better in the circle.”

The squad outshot the Bears 10-2 in the half and the offense continued to put even more pressure on the opposition.

Around eight minutes into the third period, senior Madison Moreno connected to Punch for her first goal of the season. Penn State took their first lead of the day, but they would not stop there.

A few minutes later off of a penalty corner, Simon scored with help from junior Alexis Horst to give the blue and white a 3-1 lead. From there on, however, California's offense quickly ramped up and gained momentum.

Just before the end of the third period, senior Gabi Jimenez quickly scored to cut the Nittany Lions’ lead by one. Despite an even fourth period, senior Katrina Carter scored the most impressive goal of the day off of a corner and two assists to send the game into overtime.

Barraco’s struggles continued three minutes into overtime as she gave up the game-winner. As suddenly as Penn State’s offense ramped up, so it calmed down as the Bears took advantage to improve to 2-5.

The squad will still battle for its first win at home against Villanova on Sunday.