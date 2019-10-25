Penn State will compete in its penultimate Big Ten performance of the regular season at home on Friday against Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions just returned from a road trip this past weekend where they beat Michigan State and lost to Michigan.

This is the first home Friday night game that Penn State has played since its upset win over Northwestern when it won by a goal scored in double overtime.

Ohio State has an overall record of 6-8, and the Buckeyes are currently on a four-game losing streak.

No. 25 Penn State may be taking on a team that's not nationally ranked, but the Buckeyes are ranked only one spot behind Penn State in the Big Ten.

Penn State’s mentality this season has been to improve each time that it plays. Given the Nittany Lions' youth and inexperience, Friday will likely test that as the Big Ten regular season winds down.

“They’re [Ohio State] dangerous because I think they’re really fast in the midfield so we really need to make sure we’re continuing to play,” coach Char Morett-Curtiss said. “We have a tendency to jump like at Michigan players and that overloaded our defense. We are really working this week at containing the midfield. Their goalies good and experienced. I think it’s going to be a sixty minute battle.”

The Nittany Lions are going to have to come out strong and maintain possession against the Buckeyes in order to make an impact, something that would have helped them immensely during the Michigan game.

Statistically, Penn State has the upper hand against Ohio State.

Penn State will face off against Ohio State at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex.