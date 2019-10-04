It was the Anna Simon show in Bloomington.

The sophomore scored all three of Penn State’s goals to triumph over the Hoosiers 3-1.

The Nittany Lions’ defeat of Indiana in their second conference game this season moves their record to 1-1. Char Morett-Curtiss’ squad is hot with their second straight win to improve to 2-7 overall, accompanied by 14 goals in their past three games.

Simon, who now leads the team on offense with seven goals and an assist, put the pressure on Indiana’s junior goalkeeper Sachi Ananias early. All three of Simon’s goals were off from penalty corners, with help from the midfielders.

“I was very pleased with our overall passing today,” Morett-Curtiss told GoPSUSports. “We controlled possession much better than we have in prior games and it paid off.”

According to Morett-Curtiss, the main contributor behind Penn State’s dominating ball possession was senior midfielder Madison Moreno. Early on, Moreno and freshman goalkeeper Brie Barraco set the tone for the defense as they only allowed two shots on goal the entire game.

With little to no offense to start off the game from Indiana, Penn State’s ball possession was concentrated near their opponent's cage.

Despite a blocked shot three minutes into the game, Ananias failed to stop Simon’s firing shot the second time five minutes later. Junior Alexis Horst started up the penalty corner and assisted Simon.

Impressively, the squad ended up with 14 penalty corners the entire game, seven each half.

Simon’s second goal came in the second period off an assist from sophomore Grace Wallis, who would also assist Simon off a penalty corner in the third period.

Despite outshooting Indiana 22-5 in the first half, Ananias kept the game close with an impressive performance of 12 saves.

Barraco let up an early third-period goal, but the defense remained strong and the offense continued to pour on the pressure to maintain their 3-1 lead to the very end.

As Morett-Curtiss mentioned several times this year, Simon is considered to be one of the main leaders and contributors of the squad. If she can maintain her hot streak, Penn State may have a good chance to compete in the conference.