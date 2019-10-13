After winning two of its first three Big Ten games of the season, Penn State was unable to continue its positive play on Sunday at home.

Penn State lost to No. 6 Iowa 4-1, falling to 2-2 in Big Ten play and 3-9 overall.

Iowa started the scoring at the end of the second period. The Nittany Lions trailed until the middle of the third when junior Abby Myers scored off a corner play to tie the game at one.

However, as the game progressed the Nittany Lions could not hold off the Hawkeyes who continued to push toward the cage.

Iowa scored again on a penalty shot during the third period. The Hawkeyes then proceeded to score twice more, one being off of a corner of their own.

The Nittany Lions were disadvantaged in play for the end of the third period and the beginning of the fourth, as they received five-minute and 10-minute yellow cards. During the disadvantage, the Hawkeyes were able to score two more goals and regain the league.

Penn State goalkeeper Brie Barraco totaled five saves, while Iowa goalie Leslie Speight was only forced to make one stop.

Corner plays were important in maintaining the pace of the game. They can easily change the score of the game, as was shown by Iowa on Sunday. Of the five combined goals scored on Sunday, two came from corners on three opportunities.

For Penn State, penalty corners are crucial for igniting the offense.

“Anna Simon was a freshman last year and she really did a great job with being our corner striker,” coach Char Morrett-Curtiss said on Wednesday. “We look for Anna to be our corner shooter and hitting the ball hard on cage.”

The Nittany Lions’ preference for corners is to have the injector pass to the top of the circle, then have the player at the top of the circle fake and have the shooter take a hard shot toward the cage.

This was displayed during the game today when Simon took a hard shot toward the cage. Although it didn’t result in a goal, junior Abby Myers was able to finish the play.