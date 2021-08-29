Penn State pushed its record to 2-0 on the season with a win against William & Mary on Sunday.

Despite conceding two early goals, the Nittany Lions leveled and proceeded to lead the scoreline for the remainder of the game to defeat William & Mary 7-2.

The match started off strong as each team scored one goal in the first five minutes of the first quarter.

William & Mary was the first team on the board just three minutes into the game.

The lead didn’t last long, however, when sophomore midfield Sophia Gladieux scored her second goal of the season a minute later.

With three minutes left, William & Mary received a corner after the ball hit a blue-and-white foot.

The shot was taken, but junior goalie Brie Barraco made her first save of the game.

Seconds after the save, William & Mary forced the ball into their offensive territory and got past Barraco and the rest of the Penn State defense bringing the score to 2-1 at the end of the first quarter.

34 seconds into the second quarter, Penn State earned a corner. Three seconds later, senior defender Anna Simon turned that into a goal and leveled the score for a second time.

The Nittany Lions earned their third corner of the game at the 11 minute mark, and it was Simon who added another point which put the blue and white in the lead 3-2.

With less than five minutes left in the first half, Penn State earned yet another corner on which Simon completed her hat trick with an assist from Gladieux.

The blue and white got in one more corner with eight seconds left. This time, it was senior forward Meghan Reese who scored.

This brought the score to 5-2 at half-time.

Two minutes into the second half, William & Mary earned their third corner of the game but once again, the shot was deflected by Barraco.

Penn State got the ball back into its offensive territory. Senior forward Emma Spisak used her speed to beat defenders and score the Nittany Lions’ sixth goal of the game.

After some back and forth play, the third quarter ended with Penn State keeping its lead 6-2.

The Nittany Lions weren’t done yet. With four minutes left in the game, they scored goal number seven.

Sophomore forward Gery Schnarrs scored her first goal for the blue and white off of another corner.

This led to another win under Penn State’s belt with a final score of 7-2.

Good plays on corners turned into goals

Something that Penn State struggled with last season was not being able to turn the corners into goals.

The Nittany Lions could easily earn the corners, but were unable to make a successful play to get points on the scoreboard.

On Sunday, this was not the case.

The blue and white used quick set pieces, putting the ball in the cage in less than 10 seconds.

Out of 11 corners, Penn State was able to produce five goals which were ultimately the difference maker as the match ended 7-2.

Simon worked well on the circle for corners

Simon, a defender, scored more goals than Penn State’s offense during Sunday’s affair.

Three of the goals scored off of corners came from Simon’s stick, showing her versatility and her value as a two-way player.

Simon was very effective on the circle and was able to get hard shots off quickly, and also blocked a shot in the back field.

Quality and quantity in shot taking

Penn State greatly improved on its shot placement considering that out of 12 shots on goal, seven ended up becoming points.

Compared to William & Mary’s six shots on goal, the blue and white dominated both offensively and defensively.

The Nittany Lions also outshot their opponent by a wide margin of 18 compared to William & Mary’s eight.

