The defense for Rutgers stood tall in Friday’s Big Ten matchup against Penn State, shutting out the Nittany Lions by a score of 1-0.

The Scarlet Knights’ defensive line rarely gave the Nittany Lions offensive squad a chance to reach the circle, but when it did, it was senior goalkeeper Gianna Glatz who stepped up for the Scarlet Knights.

The positioning of the Rutgers defense is what made creating plays for the blue and white so difficult when traveling into the circle.

The defensive line, consisting of senior back Kerrie Burns, senior back Liz Romano, and freshman back and midfielder Iris Langejans all stepped up in crucial moments for Rutgers in order to sweep the Nittany Lions away from their goal cage.

When in the Rutgers’ defensive circle, each member of the Penn State offensive squad was covered by a scarlet and black jersey at all times.

This man-to-man style of play eliminated options when it came to finding the back of the cage for the Nittany Lions.

Players of the front line for Penn State were unable to execute a passing game due to the presence of the Rutgers defense.

A variety of shots the Penn State offense has used in the 2021 season, which has led the Nittany Lions to victory, were shut down by the Scarlet Knight’s defense.

The Nittany Lions only had one shot on goal in the first quarter, where senior defender Anna Simon’s straight during a penalty corner was stopped by Glatz.

Simon’s shot off of penalty corners has put Penn State in position to capitalize on corners in its matchups thus far this season, but the Rutgers defense stopped it every time.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux, who leads Penn State with 10 goals on the season, had four shots in the battle on Friday, but was shut out by Glatz and her defensive squad.

Additionally, in the duration of the first half of play, the blue and white were only able to shoot on goal when it was rewarded with penalty corners.

Glatz’s tough defensive performance was showcased at the end of the second quarter as well, where she stopped two shots off of three consecutive corners granted to Penn State to bring her save count to three heading into the half.

Penn State was unable to convert against the Scarlet Knights’ tough defense coming out of the half as well.

The Nittany Lions tried to get the momentum up by creating multiple scoring opportunities in the third quarter following the half, but the scarlet and black defense was not allowing it.

Similar to the end of the second quarter, Glatz stood strong at the end of the fourth quarter, when the Nittany Lions were granted four corner penalty corner opportunities in the final minute, yet they failed to find the back of the cage on any of them.

In the second half of play, Glatz recorded five saves, bringing her total to eight, and completing the shutout. This is the third shutout of the 2021 season for the senior goalkeeper.

Tallying a total of 12 penalty corners in Friday’s encounter, the blue and white was unable to find the back of the cage against Rutgers' man-to-man defensive style of play.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State field hockey star Sophia Gladieux’s journey to success in sophomore season Sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux is an important piece to the puzzle that is Penn State fie…