With Penn State’s schedule recently announced, all eyes are turned toward preparing for the new season.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Nittany Lions have filled some holes with transfers in areas of need — namely the midfield position.

The blue and white took care of that, adding two transfer midfielders to its roster.

Here’s how the new additions could make an impact for Penn State.

Mackenzie Allessie, Ohio State

In the offseason, Penn State added one familiar Big Ten foe to its roster.

The Nittany Lions added midfielder Mackenzie Allessie, who has already gained Big Ten accolades as a member of the Ohio State roster.

In 2019, Allessie earned a spot on the All-Big Ten first team. In her debut season, the freshman had 37 points off of 16 goals and five assists.

This past season, she was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year after racking up 35 points on 15 goals and five assists.

Allessie leaves the Buckeye program after a 7-9 season in favor of the Nittany Lions, who finished 7-7. The blue and white went 5-2 in conference play, while Ohio State finished at 2-5.

Despite the better season performance from Penn State, the Nittany Lions were knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament by Ohio State and fell twice in three matchups with the Buckeyes.

Penn State plucked one of the best players off of the rival Buckeyes’ squad, making one of the strongest teams in the Big Ten even stronger.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Gery Schnarrs, Virginia

Penn State nabbed a transfer from outside of the conference in Gery Schnarrs.

The former Virginia Cavalier played with some of the best competition, as the ACC houses the National Champion North Carolina Tar Heels.

Virginia did not fare well against the best of the best, as it finished with a conference record of 4-7.

Schnarrs did not see the field much, appearing in one game and not putting up any numbers.

However, she does have a background with Pennsylvania, playing for East Pennsboro Area Senior High School in Camp Hill.

In her time in high school, Schnarrs was named to the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association All-State First Team.

Despite the lack of collegiate experience, Schnarr’s lengthy high school resume shows she could make a big impact in Happy Valley.

Holes that still need to be filled

In the offseason, Penn State added two new midfielders to its roster, but it could still use some help to avoid another early-round exit in the postseason.

The Nittany Lions ranked No. 5 in average goals allowed per game and No. 6 in average scoring differential at .36.

While the marks aren’t awful, it proves that the blue and white could still use some help despite the solid conference record.

Two new midfielders could help support the defensive line, but it’s certainly one of the biggest holes on the roster for now.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE