Penn State started out Sunday's game against Delaware strong following a big win over Saint Joseph’s, but almost lost it in the second half.

Led by a notable, dominant performance by senior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie, the Nittany Lions took down the Blue Hens 4-2 on the road.

Penn State opened the game with an aggressive push on offense. Allessie started things off with a corner just a minute into the game. The insert came to graduate student midfielder Anna Simon whose shot was blocked by Delaware goalie Lizzie Gaebel.

Allessie had an opportunity to put her team on top over five minutes in, and she didn’t disappoint. The senior star took a penalty stroke for the Nittany Lions and scored the first goal of the game.

After more offensive domination from Penn State, Simon was presented with another scoring opportunity and succeeded in avenging her miss earlier, as sophomore forward Caroline Myers earned the assist.

Heading into the second half up 2-0, Penn State controlled the game with eight shots compared to Delaware's three. In the third period, the narrative switched.

Delaware erupted from the blow of the whistle, scoring its first goal of the game within the first two minutes. Just over 90 seconds later, the Blue Hens found the back of the net again to tie the game 2-2.

However, the tie didn’t last long with junior forward Sophia Gladieux retaking the lead for Penn State after scoring her first goal of the game, and her sixth of the year. In the final quarter of the game, Allessie earned a second penalty stroke and gave the Nittany Lions their fourth and final goal.

Offense improves

After struggling in its first couple of games, things finally started to click for Penn State’s offense.

The Nittany Lions came out of the gates ready to go, keeping the ball in their possession and making good passes to keep it away from Delaware.

Getting multiple shots off and scoring off of two of them, the blue and white’s offense looked the best it has all season.

Intensity fades

Penn State came out aggressive and goal-hungry in the first half, scoring twice and earning a corner early in the game.

The second quarter was largely uneventful, but the Nittany Lions still had control of the ball for the majority of the 15 minutes.

However, in the second half Delaware was able to tie up the game within the opening five minutes.

The Blue Hens also earned a corner, while Penn State barely saw its circle. In the first half, Penn State had eight shots compared to four in the second half, despite earning the win.

Difficulties with corners

From a general standpoint, the issue with corners is executing on them, but for Penn State against Delaware, the problem was not getting them.

Throughout the game, the Nittany Lions had just one corner. On the opposite end, Delaware was able to draw three corners against the blue and white defense.

To add onto it, with the few penalties Penn State was rewarded, it was not able to capitalize on them.

