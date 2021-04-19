Penn State had four players from its 2021 squad make an All-Big Ten team.

The conference announced its All-Big Ten teams Monday afternoon, which included freshman forward Sophia Gladieux, sophomore defender Elena Vos, senior midfielder Abby Myers and senior forward Emma Spisak.

Gladieux was the only Nittany Lion to receive a first team All-Big Ten honor. Earlier Monday, she earned her second Big Ten Player of the Week title.

Myers and Vos were awarded with second-team All-Big Ten honors.

Meanwhile, Spisak earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

