This week, 2022 Senior Nexus Championship selected seven current and former Nittany Lions to compete in its competition.

Five of these players are currently still with Penn State: Sofia Acosta, Mackenzie Allessie, Brie Barraco, Sophia Gladieux and Grace Wallis, all Pennsylvania natives.

Former Nittany Lions Jenny Rizzo and Bree Bednarski were also chosen to compete in the NXC.

The NXC traditionally hosts 144 athletes who have recently graduated college, are currently in college or even those enrolled in high school. The event will begin on July 17.

This competition will allow the athletes to improve their odds of making the 2022-23 U.S. Women's National Team and Junior USWNT Selection Camps.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE