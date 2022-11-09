Former Penn State wrestler Anthony Cassar will make his pro MMA debut as a part of Jorge Masvidal’s iKon FC6 event.

The 2019 NCAA heavyweight national champ will debut on Dec. 2 in Orlando, Florida, according to Cassar’s Twitter announcement. Cassar’s opponent has yet to be revealed.

The time has finally come, thank you God 🙏☝️ pic.twitter.com/HNALvQ3uZs — Anthony Cassar (@ant_thechamp) November 9, 2022

Cassar’s debut in Masvidal’s iKon FC will occur roughly five months after his former Nittany Lion teammate, Bo Nickal, made his MMA debut in June as a part of iKon FC3.

Cassar will hope to be the next former Penn State wrestler to make a splash in the world of mixed martial arts.

