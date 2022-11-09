Penn State wrestling media day, Anthony Cassar

Senior Anthony Cassar speaks to the media during Penn State wrestling media day at Rec Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

 Jonah Rosen

Former Penn State wrestler Anthony Cassar will make his pro MMA debut as a part of Jorge Masvidal’s iKon FC6 event.

The 2019 NCAA heavyweight national champ will debut on Dec. 2 in Orlando, Florida, according to Cassar’s Twitter announcement. Cassar’s opponent has yet to be revealed.

Cassar’s debut in Masvidal’s iKon FC will occur roughly five months after his former Nittany Lion teammate, Bo Nickal, made his MMA debut in June as a part of iKon FC3.

Cassar will hope to be the next former Penn State wrestler to make a splash in the world of mixed martial arts.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags