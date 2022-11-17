Womens Soccer, Michigan State, Riehl (3)

Penn State Defenseman Kaleigh Riehl (3) battles for the ball with Michigan State’s Hannah Jones (17) during the game against Michigan State at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Penn State defeated Michigan State 4-0.

 Christopher Sanders

A former Penn State defender will be sticking around in the NWSL.

Kaleigh Riehl re-signed with San Diego Wave FC on a two-year contract, the club announced Thursday.

A 2019 graduate, Riehl started every match in her Nittany Lion career, including the 2015 national championship team. The 5-foot-8 defender set the NCAA record for career minutes played by a position player.

Riehl was selected in the NWSL Expansion Draft last spring and has been a staple in the Wave's back line, starting 19 of 22 matches.

