A former Penn State defender will be sticking around in the NWSL.

Kaleigh Riehl re-signed with San Diego Wave FC on a two-year contract, the club announced Thursday.

Two more years of Riehly good defending 🤩 — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) November 17, 2022

A 2019 graduate, Riehl started every match in her Nittany Lion career, including the 2015 national championship team. The 5-foot-8 defender set the NCAA record for career minutes played by a position player.

Riehl was selected in the NWSL Expansion Draft last spring and has been a staple in the Wave's back line, starting 19 of 22 matches.

