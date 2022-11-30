Women's Soccer vs. Virginia, Marissa Sheva (27)

Marissa Sheva (27) dribbles to find room in front of the goal at Jeffrey field on Sunday, Sept. 9th , 2018. Virginia defeated Penn State 2-1.

 Jackson Mills

After originally signing as a coronavirus replacement player, Marissa Sheva has found her role with the Washington Spirit moving forward.

The former Penn State midfielder re-signed on a one-year contract, the club announced Wednesday.

Sheva starred for the Nittany Lions from 2015-18, totaling 13 goals and nine assists during her collegiate career.

The Sellersville, Pennsylvania, product has previously played in Primera División, the top Spanish women's soccer league, and Utah Royals FC in the NWSL.

