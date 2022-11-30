After originally signing as a coronavirus replacement player, Marissa Sheva has found her role with the Washington Spirit moving forward.

The former Penn State midfielder re-signed on a one-year contract, the club announced Wednesday.

Washington Spirit Re-Signs Midfielder Marissa Shevahttps://t.co/hG2q5ATXP1 — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) November 30, 2022

Sheva starred for the Nittany Lions from 2015-18, totaling 13 goals and nine assists during her collegiate career.

The Sellersville, Pennsylvania, product has previously played in Primera División, the top Spanish women's soccer league, and Utah Royals FC in the NWSL.

