Just one match into the season, Penn State added a former heavily touted prospect from the Class of 2022.

On Saturday, ex-Cornell commit Erik Gibson flipped his decision to the Nittany Lions after signing his letter of intent with the Big Red last December. 

Erik hasn't wrestled since his junior year at Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, but was ranked No. 1 in the state at 152 pounds that season. Cornell projected him to wrestle at 157 pounds while in the Empire State, but it will yet to be seen how Cael Sanderson plans to utilize the recent addition.

Erik's brother, Mason, is a 2024 recruit who was also committed to Cornell but will now wrestle for Sanderson and co. He was ranked as the No. 3 wrestler in his class, according to FloWrestling, when committing to wrestle in Ithaca, New York, in June. 

Mason is currently the No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2024 recruiting class at 120 pounds. Before originally choosing Cornell, Penn State was in his top three.

Penn State will wrestle in the Black Knight Open on Sunday and the NWCA All-Star Classic on Tuesday.

