For athletic directors, it’s their hiring record that usually defines their tenure.

Sure, there are things like media deals and business with the conference that matter a lot, but most fans just make their judgments on who has been hired and how successful they’ve been.

Sandy Barbour made her fair share of hires at Penn State.

She never got to hire a football coach, with James Franklin already in place when Barbour took office in fall 2014, but she did get a chance to hire men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Those are the hires most people know about.

Football and basketball typically receive the most attention, but it’s worth looking at the other sports Barbour had the opportunity to fill openings for too — such as softball, men’s soccer, women’s basketball, gymnastics and women’s hockey.

All of the coaches she hired for those spots now have at least a couple of years under their belt. Let’s see how each hire has graded out with Barbour set to retire later this year.

Clarisa Crowell, softball, hired 2020

Again, context is everything when evaluating these kinds of hires.

Penn State is not a school known for its softball. It’s a program that has never made a super-regional — much less a college world series — and is in the midst of an NCAA Tournament drought now exceeding 10 years.

Crowell wasn’t going to come in and build a dynasty, because there are certain factors that prevent that. Penn State is a Big Ten school in the middle of Pennsylvania — that’s not the recipe for becoming a softball powerhouse.

All things considered; Crowell looks pretty good right now. Her first season, 2021, was abysmal, but in 2022, Penn State looks about as good as it has in five years.

Crowell, who is known for her ability to work with pitchers, has one of the best staffs in the conference, with a 2.85 team ERA.

The Nittany Lions are probably the worst hitting team in the Big Ten, but as a whole, the group looks a lot better than in 2021.

Jeff Cook, men's soccer, hired 2018

Despite loads of historical success, Jeff Cook took over a struggling soccer program in 2018, with the team having won just five games the year prior to Cook’s arrival.

By Cook’s third season in 2020-21, however, he had Penn State back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013, also finishing that year ranked No. 11 in the country — the program’s highest postseason ranking since 2005.

Despite having to deal with a rebuild in his first year, Cook has won 40 games in his first four years at Penn State.

It’s hard to find a complaint with this hire at the moment, with Penn State looking like it’ll maintain relevance with Cook at the helm.

Carolyn Kieger, women's basketball, hired 2019

Carolyn Kieger took over the program following a couple of losing seasons. To this point, she has not been able to reverse that trend.

Through Kieger’s first three years, she has won just 27 games and has yet to push for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Her teams have struggled on the road and any form of consistency has yet to be established. Penn State women’s basketball isn't a blue blood, but from the ‘80s to about 2014, the Nittany Lions had a healthy dose of tournament appearances.

Kieger has only been in town for three years, and it might be impatient to say the results should be better, but they haven’t been good.

The jury is still out, but Penn State women’s basketball is a program that needs to show some positive strides in 2022.

Sarah Brown, gymnastics, hired 2017

Again, this is not a sport in which Penn State has had loads of historical success, but the Nittany Lions have had some relevancy.

Brown has done some solid work since taking over, finishing in the top 40 in 2018, her first season, and in the top 25 in 2019.

Under Brown’s leadership, multiple athletes have received conference recognition. This past season, Penn State sent four gymnasts to compete in regionals.

Brown is still a young coach and has already found some success at Penn State, so it’s hard to argue with this hire right now.

Jeff Kampersal, women's hockey, hired 2017

Before coming to Penn State, Kampersal spent 21 seasons as the head coach at Princeton and has also worked with USA Hockey.

The 2020-21 campaign saw Kampersal’s group earn the program’s first top seed in the CHA Tournament, but the blue and white fell in the semifinals.

Under his leadership, multiple players have received individual awards and all-conference recognition.

However, the group is still chasing a championship after a first-round exit in 2022.

Kampersal’s tenure has been solid, and 34 wins over the last two seasons is an impressive mark, but some fans could be left wanting more.

