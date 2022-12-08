With the holidays approaching, Penn State is in the final stretch of its first semester in the classroom and on the ice. As student-athletes, the players must continue to deliver in both aspects.

As a result of finals week approaching, the blue and white will have a shortened practice schedule and a lighter week so that the players are able to focus on what is most important: academics.

In a lighter week, some teams tend to “fall off the wagon” and become unprepared for their upcoming matchup, but for Guy Gadowsky’s squad, there’s no time for this. Even in a crucial time of the semester, the standard does not change for the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white will attempt to maintain that standard in its upcoming series, as it travels to South Bend, Indiana, to take on No. 19 Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday. Following this series, the team will be on yet another break, not playing another game until Dec. 30.

In the Nittany Lions' last matchup, a series with now-No. 15 Ohio State, they split once again, winning Game 1 and falling in the second matchup by a single goal — a contest in which they were unable to fully recover from a high-scoring first period.

In this next series, the blue and white take on a Fighting Irish team that’s been dealt a tough hand, as it hasn’t been able to win back-to-back games since Oct. 21.

For the blue and gold, its biggest struggles have been simply putting the puck in the net, as it sits last in the Big Ten with 38 goals this season. This seems to play right into junior goalie Liam Souliere’s mitt, as he’s tied for first in the conference in goals-against average, giving up 2.12 per game.

For Gadowsky though, Souliere’s “excellent” play is a must in this conference.

“Good goaltending will not win in this league,” Gadowsky said. “You need excellent goaltending.”

Excellent goaltending is usually greatly assisted by sound defensemen who keep their goalie out of bad situations, where allowing a tally is sometimes inevitable. Junior Christian Berger is an important part of this unit, leading the Big Ten in blocked shots with 36.

Despite the blue and gold’s struggles with scoring this year, it’s coming off of a game in which it tied its highest scoring mark of the year, in a 5-2 road win over Boston College.

In this game, sophomore forward Tyler Carpenter notched two goals — tallies that brought his season total to three. Carpenter has had recent success against the Nittany Lions, as last season he scored his first collegiate goal to put the Fighting Irish up 1-0, a game his team went on to win 3-0.

Penn State has not had much success against Notre Dame, as it was swept last season in two series. Both of these teams are drastically different now though, as coach Jeff Jackson’s bunch went 28-12 last season and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where it was knocked out by Minnesota State.

This team also featured top goal scorer Max Ellis, who now plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ affiliate, Toronto Marlies.

As the blue and white is already facing the pressures of a big academic week, it’s also traveling on the road after a long home stand, having not been away from Pegula Ice Arena in a month. Gadowsky doesn’t believe this will make a difference for the team, though.

“Any time we go on the road in the Big Ten, it’s going to be tough,” Gadowsky said. “I don’t think we are going to look at this any differently.”

Gadowsky continued by stating his players know it’s a “business trip,” and they will treat it like any other road game.

Going on the road at this time of the year will certainly require immense focus for the blue and white, but it’s something a top-10 team will have to be able to overcome.

“Being in the position we are at right now,” Gadowsky said, “if we could end the semester off on a good note, it would mean a lot.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE