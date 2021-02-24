Excitement filled the Twitter world when EA Sports announced it would be reviving the fan-favorite NCAA Football franchise.

While this development was fantastic news, it’s only a small step in the right direction. EA Sports shouldn’t make the mistake of leaving other college sports out of the virtual gaming world.

How can one forget the thrill that the ping of the bat made in the early NCAA baseball games or the energy from throwing down a dunk in a contest of two mid-major schools in the NCAA basketball series?

The potential is through the roof with what EA could do with the rights to college sports programs.

Tapping into the nostalgia of football is one thing, but it’s time to move forward and bring other sports into the mix, even if it’s an all-in-one game.

A game in which you have the opportunity to slam a ball down an opponent’s throat with Penn State men’s volleyball’s Brett Wildman one minute and then snipe a top-shelf goal with men’s hockey’s Kevin Wall the next sounds nothing short of thrilling.

Not to mention, fans in some of the other arenas around the country are just as rowdy, if not more so than football fans.

It is almost unfathomable to talk about college sports without bringing Duke, Coach K and the Cameron Crazies into the mix.

And who wouldn’t want the opposing goaltender to be the target of chants from Penn State’s Roar Zone after the Nittany Lions went bar down?

As for hockey, though, EA could implement the mascot mode that it had back in the old NCAA football games and make it similar to the mascot mode in NHL 21.

Stay with me for a second, here: just imagine Brutus the Buckeye sending a one-time blast from the point, but Minnesota’s Goldy Gopher snares it with a glove save.

It’s every baseball player’s dream to take a trip to Omaha and play in the College World Series.

Well, EA Sports, let’s make it happen in a “Road to the Show” type career mode as seen in the MLB The Show games.

Then again, if someone wants to get buckets, just hop over to the court and make a miracle run in March Madness with the mid-major school of your choosing.

CJ McCollum got to upset Duke with Lehigh, and it’s time for EA Sports to give everyone that virtual chance.

Of course, the gridiron is where everyone will want to be, and the release of that game could be one of the biggest ever. But it shouldn’t be the only collegiate sport fortunate enough to return to the gaming world.

There is so much more to intercollegiate athletics than just football, and only making a game for one sport would be a disservice to college athletes around the country.

Surely an ask of this height cannot be created in one year, but most fans would rather wait a little for a solid game than just a rebranded Madden or NHL game. Plus, EA Sports made a post insinuating that the football game won’t be coming next year, saying they “look forward to sharing more information as development progresses in the next couple of years.”

We’re blown away by your passion for #EASPORTSCollegeFootball. We look forward to sharing more information as development progresses in the next couple of years. — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 2, 2021

Being that it’s going to take time for football to come out, there is no reason to exclude other sports.

It might be unrealistic to expect this game to have as many options as Wii Sports. Including hockey, basketball and baseball is not far-fetched, however, especially considering EA already makes a hockey game and has made NCAA Baseball and NCAA Basketball in the past.

So, EA Sports, the ball’s in your court. Everyone would be happy with football, but the sky's the limit for college video games.

The amount of fun everyone can have playing different intercollegiate sports is limitless, so long as football isn’t the sole focus.

RELATED