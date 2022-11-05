In the first game of the series, No. 13 Penn State looked to prove itself in a big test with No. 1 Michigan.

Going into a high-pressure game like Friday’s, teams tend to lean on their veteran guys to get it done, which is exactly what the Nittany Lions did. In the matchup, it was the transfers’ experience that led their team to victory.

During the offseason, Guy Gadowsky’s squad picked up a major transfer in Ture Linden out of RPI. Linden brought big expectations, notching a career-high 39 points during the 2021-22 season.

Although the Engineers were not a very successful squad, as they finished over .500 in just one of Linden’s three playing seasons, he gained a boatload of experience, skating in 113 contests.

On Friday night, the forward out of Great Falls, Virginia, put his bunch ahead early in the second period, after a dish from junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr., with a nifty one-timer — his fourth goal of the season.

Throughout the game, Linden remained active, attempting five shots. To help ensure his team had a chance to take a high volume of shots, Linden was dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 17 of 22 attempts.

Gadowsky was impressed with these efforts, noting the impact the veteran center had.

“Look at Ture tonight,” Gadowsky said. “What was he, 77% on the drive? He was awesome.”

The ability to possess the puck in a dominant fashion showed in the overall shot column too, with Penn State winning the battle 49-17.

North Dakota transfer Ashton Calder brought tons of experience to Penn State and currently ranks third among active NCAA players in games skated in.

Prior to Penn State, the forward played his first three seasons at Lake Superior State, where he was a conference champion before transferring to North Dakota for his senior season, a team he also helped reach the NCAA Tournament.

Playing in games like those seemed to prepare Calder for the matchup with the maize and blue.

“It helps going to tournaments and stuff… getting those experiences in games,” Calder said. “I have learned to play against good teams.”

Calder said he relishes the opportunity to help out the younger skaters and “keep them calm.”

The night’s second star received high praise from his coach after leading the ultra-aggressive Nittany Lions with a season-high seven shots.

“[Calder] was our best player,” Gadowsky said.

The Nittany Lions coach expanded on the fifth-year’s play, raving about how he’s carried it from the last series against Wisconsin.

“His 200-foot game is excellent,” Gadowsky said. “He’s a guy that’s just somehow is able to create and create.”

The graduate student’s experience certainly benefited the blue and white as he knocked one in the back of the net for his fifth tally of the season. This goal brought the blue and white to a 2-0 lead over the top-ranked Wolverines.

Gadowsky spoke highly of the transfer students.

“We weren’t going to [bring them in as transfers] unless they fit both the criteria,” Gadowsky said.“Help us with our culture off the ice, and fit certain roles on the ice.”

The highly touted transfers will hope to continue to contribute to the team’s success, as they look for the sweep in another home game against Michigan on Saturday.

Despite the monumental win, the forward out of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, didn’t get ahead of himself, saying it’s a “long year,” and adding he looks forward to Game 2.

“Obviously we can keep going to work and come back tomorrow,” Calder said. “We’re 0-0, ready for another game.

