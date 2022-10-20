After its fourth consecutive weekend split, Penn State will look to find some momentum.

After being swept by Nebraska and winning in a five-set thriller against Iowa, the No. 13 Nittany Lions wrap up their third consecutive road match against Maryland on Friday before returning to Rec Hall on Sunday.

With only 12 Big Ten matches remaining, and a record of 4-4 in conference, coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said she hopes to see a strong start, continuing to build upon a consistent passing game and controlling the match in all aspects.

“I think just a complete game,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “We have to be able to be focused from the first point on, and we haven't had the best starts in terms of being down a couple points here and there — so they understand that needs to be the focus.”

Graduate student and middle blocker Katie Clark has been a jack-of-all-trades for Penn State, playing in key moments while providing critical depth for Schumacher-Cawley.

As a veteran coming off of the bench, the Arlington, Texas, native knows how important it is for her team to stick together and play as a complete unit, especially in the heart of Big Ten play.

“I think we have been really close this year as a team and stuff like that,” Clark said.

“So just being able to count on each other has really kept us close, and, I mean, sometimes we get off track, but we're easily able to hold each other accountable and stay in the match for all five sets.”

Sophomore defensive specialist and setter Quinn Menger is another role player for the Nittany Lions and is a depth piece on the back row.

Despite Penn State losing to its last three ranked opponents on the road, Menger outlined the importance of the serve to pass game and how no one should stop believing in the blue and white.

“Definitely don't underestimate us,” Menger said. “We're all passionate, hardworking, and we mesh well together, so I think that people who want to count us out are in for a treat.”

Maryland

Despite dropping its first five Big Ten matches, Maryland is coming off an impressive double-sweep weekend against Northwestern and then-No. 9 Purdue, marking the program’s first top-10 road win since joining the conference.

The 12-8 Terrapins will carry their three-game winning streak into their second consecutive ranked matchup when they do battle with Penn State on Friday night. Going into the match, the Nittany Lions hold a 14-0 advantage in the all-time series.

Despite sitting at tied for ninth in the Big Ten standings, Maryland has one of the best net presences in the country, featuring blockers Ranielle Jones and Anastasia Russ who hold some of the nation’s best statistics.

While displaying national marks like first in team blocks per set and first in total team blocks with 253.5 total blocks and 451 block assists, Jones and Russ lead the charge at the net on the defensive side.

Jones, who currently ranks first in the country in blocks per set with 1.74 and total blocks with 125, is the all-time program leader in block assists and total blocks and acts as a brick wall for opponents.

Russ ranks 11th nationally in blocks per set and tied for seventh in total blocks, as the redshirt junior and Pittsburgh native has tallied 96 block assists and 11 solo blocks on the year.

On the offensive side, Maryland features junior outside hitter Sam Csire and freshman outside hitter Laila Ivey, who are first and second on the team in kills with 252 and 191, respectively.

Rutgers

With a 7-13 overall record and posting a 1-7 mark in Big Ten play, Rutgers slipped as of late while dropping its last six matches — all by way of the sweep.

To kick off their series of matches, the Scarlet Knights host Northwestern on Friday night before coming to Rec Hall on Sunday afternoon.

With Penn State holding a 19-0 lead in the all-time series, Rutgers will look to stop the trend with its balanced offensive attack and passing game.

Leading the offense is redshirt freshman and outside hitter Alissa Kinkela. Kinkela leads her unit in kills with 196 and 2.8 kills per set, while committing only 62 errors.

Adding onto the offense is freshman outside hitter Taylor Humphrey and junior middle blocker Kristina Grkovic, who rank second and third on the team in kills with 166 and 143, respectively.

In the passing game, Rutgers is led by redshirt-junior setter Lauren DeLo, who leads the squad with 497 assists and is third on the team in service aces with 13.

Penn State will need a balanced game in both matches this weekend to pick up two key Big Ten wins and gain a midseason boost.

