A massive influx of young athletes presented coach John Gondak with a unique challenge going into 2022.

Entering his eighth season with Penn State, Gondak had a plethora of young talent, including 22 freshmen, but was tasked with finding a way to develop it.

In the first outdoor meet of the season, the Nittany Lions had a strong showing in the field from competitors both with and without experience.

Senior Tom Bojalad reached the podium in two events, placing third in the discus throw and second in the shot put. Fellow senior Tyler Merkley topped the hammer throw event.

Freshman Collin Burkhart flashed his versatility at the Penn Invite, kicking off his career with a third-place finish in the javelin and runner-up finish in the hammer throw.

The following weekend, the Nittany Lions headed south for the Raleigh Relays, where the throwers continued to dominate their competition.

Burkhart continued his electric start to the season by sweeping the javelin throw, while Merkley headlined a sweep of the discus throw.

On the track, freshmen sprinters Korbin Martino and Allen Taylor had strong showings in their debuts. Martino finished in fourth in the 200 meters and second in the 400 meters, while Taylor placed second in the 400-meter hurdles.

The winner of that 400-meter hurdle race was none other than Penn State’s Godwin Kabanda, who blazed past the competition with a 54.08 time.

Freshman Isaac Osifo secured his first career win in the high jump, clearing a height of 2.07 meters.

Young Nittany Lions continued to make a name for themselves on the track as the season progressed.

Martino once again placed second in the 400, this time during the Bison Outdoor Classic, while fellow first-year Darius Smallwood burst onto the scene on the same day.

The Pottstown, Pennsylvania, native set a personal record en route to winning the 800 meters — his first podium placement of the season.

The Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia, was a challenge for the blue and white, as it failed to build on its momentum from previous meets.

The team did have some strong individual performances, though, including a personal-best 17.16-meter shot put throw for sophomore Duane Knisely.

Gondak’s squad saved some of its best performances for the tail end of the season, beginning with its impressive showing during the 126th Penn Relays.

The men’s relay team posted an outstanding time as freshmen Yukichi Ishii, Olivier Desmeules, and Smallwood and senior Domenic Perretta finished with a second-place time of 7:17.86 — the ninth fastest in program history.

Penn State also saw big performances from some of its more experienced field athletes. Junior State College natives Luke Knipe and Lance Hamilton gathered podium spots in the pole vault and triple jump, respectively.

The blue and white rode its momentum into the Big Ten Championships on May 13, searching for some silverware against the conference’s top competition.

Three of the most consistent performers for the men’s team paid off their hard work with medals on the final day of competition.

Kevin Bartosh and Burkhart earned silver and bronze, respectively, in the javelin throw, and Hamilton secured bronze in the triple jump.

Following the conference championship weekend was the NCAA East Preliminaries, with the best performers making the trip to Eugene, Oregon, for the outdoor championships.

On the men’s side, Merkley qualified for the hammer throw, while the 4x400-meter relay team of freshman James Onwuka, Martino, junior Savion Hebron and Desmeules made the cut as well.

The relay team failed to produce on the biggest stage, finishing 21st overall at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Merkley blossomed on the biggest stage, hurling a school-record 72.70-meter hammer throw. This long toss propelled Merkley to a second-place finish and earned him first-team All-American honors.

The senior’s record-setting day proved to be the perfect conclusion for a men’s team that showed heart, drive and talent.

As some of the upperclassmen move on, Penn State has an exciting young core of athletes with even more promising futures in the sport.

