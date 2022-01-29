Penn State National Open Track and Field_Jones Pole Vault

Pole Vault Katie Jones pushes upward towards the bar during the Women's Pole Vault on the second day of the Penn State National Open on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the Multisport facility & Horace J. Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pa. Jones received second place in the finals with a score of 4.09 meters. 

 Regan Gross

One Penn State athlete just set the bar a little higher.

Pole vaulter Katie Jones broke the Nittany Lions women's pole vaulting record with a 4.27-meter vault.

The 2020 indoor Big Ten champion broke her own record that was previously set at 4.25 meters.

Jones and the track and field team are set to compete in the Armory Collegiate Challenge from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5 in their next meet.

