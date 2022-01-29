One Penn State athlete just set the bar a little higher.

Pole vaulter Katie Jones broke the Nittany Lions women's pole vaulting record with a 4.27-meter vault.

4.27 meters14 feet A record breaking vault from @katiejones2425 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/AwuhMjXgPH — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) January 29, 2022

The 2020 indoor Big Ten champion broke her own record that was previously set at 4.25 meters.

Jones and the track and field team are set to compete in the Armory Collegiate Challenge from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5 in their next meet.

