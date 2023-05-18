Season recap | Penn State men’s, women’s gymnastics find differing success during 2023 campaign

Penn State gymnastics was defined by a few stars in 2023.

Three different Nittany Lions took home All-American honors during the spring season, though the women’s side only gathered that honor in one event.

Each squad also saw a differing level of success this past year, though it’s important to mention the women’s side has 62 teams while the men’s side only has 12.

Here’s a recap of each team’s most recent season.

Men’s gymnastics

For the first time since 2019, the men’s team earned a spot in the NCAA Championship Finals.

This postseason run came after competing in far fewer head-to-head meets than its women’s counterpart and walking away with a 4-2 record in the regular season.

The year kicked off strong for the blue and white, picking up a dominant victory over Army while putting up its best season-opening score since 2016.

Coach Randy Jepson’s team found more success less than a week later, taking home a first-place finish in the Army Open on Jan. 13. The Nittany Lions beat out Army, Navy, Nebraska and Springfield College — while registering the only 400-plus team mark of the day.

At the Navy Open eight days later, Penn State failed to take home the team victory, losing out to Ohio State, despite junior Michael Jaroh’s all-around victory at the event.

The open loss to a Big Ten foe catapulted the Nittany Lions into a three-game conference losing streak, as one-on-one defeats to Nebraska and Illinois gave Penn State a 1-2 record on the season.

However, Penn State responded to its short skid in a big way, tying its then-season high for team score at 407.600 while taking down Michigan. In the matchup, the blue and white dominated, winning four of six events with all-around winner sophomore Josh Karnes leading the way.

Jepson and company finished their regular-season slate with two victories over William & Mary and a second-place finish in a tri-meet with Oklahoma and Ohio State.

When the Big Ten Championship rolled around on March 31, Penn State didn’t disappoint. The unit took second place in the team contest and sent seven gymnasts to the individual finals, while once again setting a year-high for team score with a mark of 410.700.

Karnes was the only Nittany Lion to earn a gold medal at the conference championship, squeaking out a first-place finish in the parallel bars while securing fourth in the floor competition. Junior Matt Cormier, who finished 10th in both the vault and high bar, took second on the floor.

Just under two weeks later, Penn State registered the highest score it would have all year, dropping a 415.290 to take second place in the NCAA Championships Prelims and advance to the finals.

Despite putting up its second-highest team total of the year, the blue and white took last in the competition on its home mat in Rec Hall in the finals. But strong performances from the unit’s top-two gymnasts, Karnes and Cormier, resulted in a season it could hang its hat on.

Karnes and Cormier each earned All-American status in three different events, and Jaroh took home Penn State’s other two All-American honors.

Women’s gymnastics

In contrast to the men’s side, the women’s team experienced a more up-and-down year.

Though it started the year 2-2, the blue and white rattled off four straight wins and entered conference competition comfortably above .500.

After dropping its conference opener to Minnesota on the road, Penn State responded with its highest team score yet, in a victory over Rutgers on its home mat. In their Big Ten home-opening match, eight career-highs were set by Nittany Lions — including the winning score in the all-around event, which freshman Ava Piedrahita took home gold in.

Coach Sarah Brown’s squad failed to strongly follow up its best performance of the year, though, losing five of its next seven bouts, including three-of-four at the Big Five Meet. One positive takeaway amidst this tough stretch was beating out No. 21 Maryland, despite its fourth-place finish in the meet.

In its last pair matchups in the regular season, the blue and white recorded two top-10 team scores in program history.

The unit’s Senior Night 196.875-193.050 defeat of William & Mary was the ninth-highest point total ever by a Penn State team. In the meet, Piedrahita put on a show, securing three outright event wins and tying teammate junior Maddie Johnston for the victory in the all-around competition.

Auburn might’ve taken down the blue and white in its season finale, but the visiting squad still put on a show. Registering the sixth-best team total in school history, sophomore Isabella Salcedo’s win on the balance beam led Penn State to its third-highest score ever in the event.

Even after finishing seventh at the Big Ten Championships, Penn State still earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The blue and white faced off with Towson in its first regional matchup and narrowly downed its opponent to move to the regional semifinals.

Coming up a little short of qualifying for the regional finals, Brown and company finished third in its semifinal group behind Florida and Arizona State, respectively, but ahead of Maryland. With the defeat, the blue and white’s season ended with a 11-9 record, including a 3-6 mark in the Big Ten.

Though the group didn’t get a spot in the team competition, two Nittany Lions still earned invites to 2023 Women's National Collegiate Gymnastics Championships. Piedrahita competed in the vault, and senior Cassidy Rushlow took part in the uneven bars.

Rushlow finished with a score of 9.825, good enough for 19th, while her younger teammate earned fifth in the vault with a mark of 9.875.

Piedrahita’s fifth-place finish was enough to earn her second-team All-American honors in the event and signal the rise of a future star for the program.

