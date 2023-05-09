Season recap | Individuals shine in down year for Penn State tennis

The ball didn’t always bounce Penn State’s way in 2023.

The men’s and women’s teams had similar trajectories this season, opening confidently in nonconference play before folding against Big Ten competition.

After first-round conference tournament exits from both teams, tennis season ended a bit prematurely in Happy Valley.

Here’s a look back at how both teams fared this spring.

Men’s Tennis

It was a tale of two seasons for the men’s team, as a dominant nonconference slate was juxtaposed by a shaky Big Ten season.

The Nittany Lions started the season 13-4, at one point peaking out at No. 46 in the ITA rankings.

However, a challenging conference schedule quickly brought Penn State back down to earth, as it lost its first seven Big Ten matches.

In the blue and white’s defense, the Big Ten was monstrous in 2023, sending four squads to the NCAA Tournament and having seven total teams ranked as of Thursday.

The Nittany Lions regained their footing in the final two matches of the season, topping Indiana and Purdue — the only two teams that finished below Penn State in the conference standings.

In the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers got revenge by edging Penn State 4-3 and ending its season.

Overall, the blue and white finished 15-12, an improvement from last year’s 13-14 mark. In conference play, though, the Nittany Lions finished a sour 2-8.

Individually, junior Miko Eala took large strides this spring and posted the team’s best singles record at 21-10, far surpassing his 8-8 record in 2022.

The best duo on the team was junior Sam Bossem and sophomore Loren Byers, who boasted a 14-9 doubles record on the year.

It’s been a few years since coach Jeff Zinn has brought postseason success to Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions haven’t won a postseason match since 2019, which was also their latest NCAA Tournament appearance.

Women’s Tennis

The women’s team also had its troubles, posting a 12-14 record and a 4-7 mark in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions endured a gauntlet of talented teams, as it faced 15 units that finished the season ranked. Penn State was competitive throughout, but it only defeated two of those teams: Kentucky and Nebraska.

Coach Alexandra Anghelescu’s crew was highly regarded, peaking at No. 41 in the rankings this year and rounding out at No. 66 at the end of its season.

Despite this, the blue and white’s season ended early in the Big Ten Tournament, as it fell to Maryland in the first round.

Although the team success wasn’t quite there, it was a strong individual season for Sofiya Chekhlystova.

The junior from Estonia was Penn State’s top starter, finishing with a 21-7 mark in singles and ending the season on a seven-match win streak. The duo of Chekhlystova and graduate student Carla Girbau was the Nittany Lions’ top doubles pair with a 9-4 record.

Prior to being a Nittany Lion, Girbau spent time with Miami and Kentucky. This season, the Barcelona, Spain, native made the move to Happy Valley and quickly became a solid contributor.

After going a combined 23-27 the past two seasons, Penn State looks to right the ship next season. With just two players set to graduate, the team will bring back plenty of veteran talent.

Of the returning players, rising sophomore Olivia Dorner has one of the highest ceilings.

In her freshman season, Dorner cracked the starting lineup and finished above .500 at 16-12.

With two starters, Girbau and Ioana Gheorghita, out of eligibility, the door will be open for Dorner and other young Nittany Lions to create a spark next season.

