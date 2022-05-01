Penn State not only outpaced the field, it rewrote the record books.

On the final day of the 126th Penn Relays, the blue and white won the women's 4x800 championship with a time of 8:24.29, a new school record.

A NEW program record for 800U to take another wheel!The Lady Lions WIN the Women's 4x800 Championship of America with a program-best relay time of 8:24.49! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/DUdlIt9PRt — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) April 30, 2022

Sophomore Victoria Vanriele, senior Rachel Gearing, sophomore Madaline Ullom and graduate student Victoria Tachinski made up the victory wheel-winning squad.

The foursome broke the previous record, which was set in 2017, by exactly one second.

