victoria tachinski ca

Penn State's Victoria Tachinski (3446) competes in the women's 400 meter relay at the Sykes & Sabock Challenge Cup track and field meet on Feb. 3, 2018. Photo/Craig Houtz

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Penn State not only outpaced the field, it rewrote the record books.

On the final day of the 126th Penn Relays, the blue and white won the women's 4x800 championship with a time of 8:24.29, a new school record.

Sophomore Victoria Vanriele, senior Rachel Gearing, sophomore Madaline Ullom and graduate student Victoria Tachinski made up the victory wheel-winning squad.

The foursome broke the previous record, which was set in 2017, by exactly one second.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags