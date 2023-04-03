Two Penn State gymnasts have their eyes set on greatness.

Senior Cassidy Rushlow and freshman Ava Piedrahita have each qualified for NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐭Cassidy Rushlow and Ava Piedrahita are NCAA Championships bound!!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/SlkkCiEAJ4 — Penn State Women’s Gymnastics (@PennStateWGYM) April 3, 2023

Rushlow will look to cap off her senior season on a high note and capitalize off her 9.95 tally on the bars at regionals. That mark tied Alissa Bonsall’s 2021 total for the best regional performance in program history.

Piedrahita aims to continue her stellar debut season by following up her showing at NCAA Regionals. There, she posted a 39.525 all-around score, the second-best regional mark in Nittany Lions’ history.

