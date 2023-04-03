Penn State Women's Gymnastics vs. Yale Blandon and Brown Beam

After loosing her balance while pushing off the beam causing her to hit her head on the floor, head coach Sarah Brown comforts Amy Blandon during the Penn State women's gymnastics vs. Yale meet on Friday, Jan. 15, 2022 at the Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 194.775 - 190.650 score against the visiting team. 

 Regan Gross

Two Penn State gymnasts have their eyes set on greatness.

Senior Cassidy Rushlow and freshman Ava Piedrahita have each qualified for NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rushlow will look to cap off her senior season on a high note and capitalize off her 9.95 tally on the bars at regionals. That mark tied Alissa Bonsall’s 2021 total for the best regional performance in program history.

Piedrahita aims to continue her stellar debut season by following up her showing at NCAA Regionals. There, she posted a 39.525 all-around score, the second-best regional mark in Nittany Lions’ history.

