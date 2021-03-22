Women's Gymnastics vs. Ohio State, Bastardi
Buy Now

Jessie Bastardi sits on the balance beam during her routine at the gymnastics meet against Ohio State in Rec Hall on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Ohio State defeated Penn State 196.075 to 194.850.

 Zack Gething

Penn State had its name called to compete in the NCAA Regional Championships during Monday's selection show.

The Nittany Lions were one of nine teams chosen to travel to Morgantown, West Virginia for the regional championships. Among the blue and white's competition is UCLA, the 2018 national champions.

Sophomore Cassidy Rushlow has been selected as one of three all-around competitors in Penn State's region alongside two fellow Big Ten gymnasts in Hannah Joyner and Belle Huang from Rutgers.

The regional championship will start on Thursday, April 1 in Morgantown through Saturday, April 3.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags