Penn State track & field’s Rachel Gearing breaks school record in women’s 800

An NCAA Championship appearance is becoming more and more possible for Penn State’s Rachel Gearing.

The graduate student and routine middle-distance standout broke the school record in the women’s 800 on Friday, clocking in at a scorching 2:02.44.

RACHEL GEARING. SCHOOL RECORD.Gearing paced the field with the top qualifying time in the women's 800, advancing to Saturday's quarterfinals with a Penn State record time of 2:02.44🔥#WeAre | #PSUTF pic.twitter.com/l3tSjIOfJ2 — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) May 26, 2023

This performance now qualifies Gearing for Saturday’s quarterfinals, where she’ll look to keep her stellar season going.

Should she advance once again, she’ll qualify for the NCAA Championship semi-finals in Austin, Texas.

