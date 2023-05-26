 Skip to main content
Penn State track & field’s Rachel Gearing breaks school record in women’s 800

Penn State National Open Day 1, Gearing Jumps Into the Pit

Penn State's Rachel Gearing jumps into the pit during the Triple Jump Event. Gearing would go on to place 2nd with a distance of 12.26 m. Friday, January 31st, 2020 at the Ashenfelter III Indoor Track.

 James Riccardo

An NCAA Championship appearance is becoming more and more possible for Penn State’s Rachel Gearing.

The graduate student and routine middle-distance standout broke the school record in the women’s 800 on Friday, clocking in at a scorching 2:02.44.

This performance now qualifies Gearing for Saturday’s quarterfinals, where she’ll look to keep her stellar season going.

Should she advance once again, she’ll qualify for the NCAA Championship semi-finals in Austin, Texas.

