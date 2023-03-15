Lack of collegiate experience wasn’t a hurdle that two Penn State freshmen had much trouble with this season.

Both Handal Roban and Hayley Kitching took home Big Ten freshman of the year honors following their stellar indoor seasons.

The Freshman Phenom himself, @imhandalroban, adds B1G Freshman of the Year honors to his list of accolades📈#WeAre | #PSUTF | #800U pic.twitter.com/mFAGK7pV7T — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) March 15, 2023

Both newcomers stood out in the 800 meter race for the Nittany Lions this season.

Roban’s best time in that race clocked in at a 1:47.03, which allowed him to qualify for NCAA Indoor Championships.

Kitching also found plenty of success, highlighted by the mid-distance runner’s early career-best time of 2:03.70 in the 800 on Feb. 25.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE