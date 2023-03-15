Nittany Lion

The Nittany Lion Mascot welcomes the crowd to the Penn State football game on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in State College, Pa against Ohio University. Penn State went on to defeat Ohio 46-10. 

Lack of collegiate experience wasn’t a hurdle that two Penn State freshmen had much trouble with this season.

Both Handal Roban and Hayley Kitching took home Big Ten freshman of the year honors following their stellar indoor seasons.

Both newcomers stood out in the 800 meter race for the Nittany Lions this season.

Roban’s best time in that race clocked in at a 1:47.03, which allowed him to qualify for NCAA Indoor Championships.

Kitching also found plenty of success, highlighted by the mid-distance runner’s early career-best time of 2:03.70 in the 800 on Feb. 25.

