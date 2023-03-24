Victor Baganha swam in the 100 meter fly representing the Nittany Lions during the Men's Swimming & Diving NCAA Championships at the Jean K. Aquatic Center during the preliminary races Friday morning.

The sophomore from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, was the first Nittany Lion to race in the NCAA Championships since Eugene Botes back in 2003.

Baganha Breaking Records at NCAA Championships!🔗 https://t.co/7l9odg8Wmd pic.twitter.com/j4PCYJsGga — Penn State Swimming & Diving (@PennStateSWIM) March 25, 2023

Baganha came in ninth place finishing with a time of 44.75. Baganha broke his own record in the 100 fly of 45.18 beating his own time by 1.83 seconds.

He proceeded to place 13th in the final races with a time of 45.04 second taking four points home for the Nittany Lions. His final race claimed the second best time in program history.

Baganha looks to return to school and make a splash next season where he can hopefully claim gold in the 100 fly.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+2 Penn State Olympic sports kicked into full gear during hefty January slate January saw several Penn State teams begin their 2023 seasons, while others kept rolling int…