Penn State Men's Swimming and Diving vs. WVU

The Penn State men's swimming and diving team puts their hands together after their meet against West Virginia University at McCoy Natatorium on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Penn State won 167-125.

 Lily LaRegina

Victor Baganha swam in the 100 meter fly representing the Nittany Lions during the Men's Swimming & Diving NCAA Championships at the Jean K. Aquatic Center during the preliminary races Friday morning.

The sophomore from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, was the first Nittany Lion to race in the NCAA Championships since Eugene Botes back in 2003.

Baganha came in ninth place finishing with a time of 44.75. Baganha broke his own record in the 100 fly of 45.18 beating his own time by 1.83 seconds.

He proceeded to place 13th in the final races with a time of 45.04 second taking four points home for the Nittany Lions. His final race claimed the second best time in program history.

Baganha looks to return to school and make a splash next season where he can hopefully claim gold in the 100 fly.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags