Penn State men's golf coach announces retirement from program

Men's Golf Rutherford Intercollegiate tournament, Cole Miller

Cole Miller talks with head coach Greg Nye during the men’s golf Rutherford Intercollegiate tournament at the Penn State Blue Course on Saturday, April 15, 2017

 Caitlin Lee

For the first time in decades, Penn State is on the lookout for a new men’s golf coach.

Coach Greg Nye announced his retirement Tuesday morning after 31 seasons at the helm of the program.

Nye was an 11-time Golf Coaches Association of America Regional Coach of the Year and led blue and white to 75 tournament championships during his tenure.

The longtime coach also oversaw 10 All-Americans, 17 All-Big Ten selections and 89 All-Region honorees.

Nye is now the third longtime Penn State coach in the past year to step down, joining baseball’s Rob Cooper, men's fencing's Wes Glon and field hockey’s Charlene Morett-Curtiss.

