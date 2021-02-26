In a year where unexpected adjustments have become the new norm, Penn State’s meets have been no exception this season.

Saturday marks the second time this season the Nittany Lions will compete in a virtual match.

Earlier in the year, Penn State and Army met remotely. This time, the blue and white will host the Navy Midshipmen via a video call.

Navy will perform in Annapolis, Maryland, while coach Randy Jepson’s squad will do its competing at the White Building.

As strange as it may seem for the Nittany Lions to not be in the same building as their opponents, they won’t even compete in their typically friendly confines of Rec Hall.

Despite all the differences this season has presented as opposed to a normal one, Jepson believes it is still business as usual for his team.

“We don’t change anything,” Jepson said. “Everything’s the same.”

As much as Jepson would love for everything to be the same, he said there are still worlds of differences the team is facing that present their own set of challenges.

Even though the Nittany Lions are competing in the practice gym without fans and with no in-person opponent Saturday, the team is still preparing as it would for a normal meet.

Jepson believes his team will bring the same energy level it typically does amid the unusual circumstances, in part because of the kind of sport gymnastics is.

“That's the great thing about gymnastics is you don't go against an opponent,” Jepson said. “You compete with yourself. You get to put the best effort in that you can, and it doesn't depend on what anybody else does.”

While virtual meets are hardly desired, there are still some silver linings presented by the new phenomenon.

Navy’s head coach, Kip Simons, cited multiple reasons he sees virtual meets as a positive, including allowing most of his athletes to compete and making sure everyone is safe.

“We've had 22 out of our 23 athletes competing,” Simons said. “That's certainly something that would not have happened in a normal year.”

Typically when traveling across the country, a team won’t be able to take the entire team. But in Navy’s virtual meet against Stanford, almost all of the athletes were able to compete.

Keeping everyone safe is without a doubt the most important aspect for both programs, and has been in every part of life throughout the pandemic.

Virtual meets promote an enhanced level of safety for all athletes and coaches involved. There is no need to get on a plane, be around other people, stay in a hotel or eat at a restaurant.

The Nittany Lions have been in a sort of bubble since the student-athletes returned to campus, with everyone doing their best to limit contact with people not associated with the team.

Life in a bubble can be extremely difficult, but Jepson is counting his blessings.

“It’s been very challenging,” Jepson said. “I count us as fortunate because there’s some schools that have had some real hardships this year.”

For virtual meets, judges watch a livestream video and evaluate gymnasts as if they were at the meet. The greatest difference between a virtual meet and a live one is that in the former, both teams compete in the same event.

Both teams will alternate turns during the same event with each side watching the other off a video board.

In its previous virtual meet, Penn State defeated Army 383.65-355.20. The team will look to emerge victorious once more.

As for the Midshipmen, they’ve approached all of their virtual meets with the same mentality. Given they have already had two and have at least two more on its schedule, it is important for Navy’s mentality to stay consistent.

“At the end of the day, it's still doing the pommel horse out there,” Simons said. “You got to get the job done, whether there's a virtual audience, whether there's no one in the audience or whether there's 5,000 people in the audience.”

When it’s all said and done, Penn State wants to be able to qualify for the NCAA championships. Virtual meets are a productive, safe way to help the team arrive at its end goal.

Jepson praised the idea of virtual meets, and while he believes they will exist only for this season, he loves that his athletes are getting the opportunity to compete, especially since last season was cut short.

“Last year, our seniors didn't get to compete, we didn't finish the season at the end and we lost an NCAA Championship and the Big Ten Championship,” Jepson said. “We didn't want to see that happen again. [Virtual meets] were a great solution for us.”

