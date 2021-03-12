With home field advantage for the first time all season, Penn State easily disposed of Maryland.

The Nittany Lions utilized a first quarter goal to earn an early lead from which they would not look back as they earned a 3-0 victory over the Terrapins Friday afternoon.

A little over five minutes into the first quarter, the blue and white got the first corner of the game.

The ball was inserted to the top of the circle where junior defender Anna Simon was waiting.

Simon took a quick, hard shot that went to the far left corner of the goal cage and gave Penn State a quick 1-0 lead.

Maryland had a couple opportunities during the remainder of the quarter, including a corner. However, the Terrapins couldn’t penetrate the Nittany Lions’ defense, which meant the first half ended with Penn State on top.

The Nittany Lions held their own in the third quarter by getting more corners and blocking anything Maryland sent their way.

With a little over a minute left, freshmen midfielder Sophia Gladieux scored her first Penn State goal with her signature reverse shot.

The blue and white ended the third quarter with a 2-0 lead.

Just two minutes into the final quarter, senior forward Emma Spisak scored the third goal for Penn State with a hard shot to the right side of the cage that was just out of the Terrapin goalie’s reach.

Maryland got their second corner of the game shortly after the Penn State goal, but the insert went over the stick of the recipient and the blue and white was able to recover.

The Nittany Lions allowed two more Terrapin corners after this one, but they still were able to hold down the fort and win their first home game of the season 3-0.

Early lead beneficial for Penn State

An early lead can either be followed by a let down resulting in the other team getting the rest of the game to score, or it can be followed by grit and power that doesn’t allow the opposing team to catch up.

Penn State chose the latter as it got an early lead in the first quarter, yet kept playing strong enough to hold the Terrapins scoreless.

The Nittany Lions played the whole game as if it was 0-0 and that drive is what earned them a victory in the end.

Nittany Lions passes like a well-oiled machine

Penn State’s passing game was impeccable.

The Nittany Lions had constant stick-to-stick passing that got them from their defensive circle into their offensive.

In previous games, there have been good connections from the defense to midfield to forwards. But against Maryland, the connections went from player to player with little give and goes that got them down the field.

Blue and white makes improvements on corners

This was the first game Penn State was awarded more corners than its opponents. The Nittany Lions had five corners throughout the game while Maryland had three.

Not only was Penn State able to get the corners, but they were able to capitalize on them.

Two of the blue and white’s five corners ended in a goal, which is something they have struggled with.

