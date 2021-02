Penn State Athletics reported 16 additional positive coronavirus test results after its latest round of testing.

For the period of Feb. 7-13, Penn State Athletics conducted 2,282 tests for the coronavirus.

There have now been 329 total positive cases out of 33,064 tests since student-athletes returned to campus in June

