Penn State freshman Handal Roban brought home some hardware from his trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Roban finished with a 1:47:28 in the 800-meter run, good enough for a bronze medal at NCAA Indoor Championships.

YOUR NCAA THIRD-PLACE FINISHER IN THE MEN’S 800-METER RUNWith a 1:47.28, @imhandalroban becomes the first men’s indoor 800m medalist since @Zay_800 claimed second place in the event in 2018!The freshman made 800U proud tonight!!#WeAre | #PSUTF | #800U https://t.co/d2ieExsadj pic.twitter.com/8iAUzvlnkO — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) March 12, 2023

Roban becomes the first Nittany Lion to be an indoor medalist in the 800 since Isaiah Harris in 2018.

This performance capped off a stellar debut season in Happy Valley for the freshman, who’s become a mainstay in the Nittany Lions’ lineup.

Previously, Roban posted an even faster time of 1:47:01 to qualify for the championship event.

