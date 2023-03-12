John Gondak

File photo of John Gondak 

 ROAR Magazine/Mark Selders

Penn State freshman Handal Roban brought home some hardware from his trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Roban finished with a 1:47:28 in the 800-meter run, good enough for a bronze medal at NCAA Indoor Championships.

Roban becomes the first Nittany Lion to be an indoor medalist in the 800 since Isaiah Harris in 2018.

This performance capped off a stellar debut season in Happy Valley for the freshman, who’s become a mainstay in the Nittany Lions’ lineup.

Previously, Roban posted an even faster time of 1:47:01 to qualify for the championship event.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags