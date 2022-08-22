Penn State men's gymnastics Stephen Nedoroscik

Penn State's Stephen Nedoroscik competes on the pommel horse during the Nittany Lions meet with Minnesota on Saturday Feb. 24, 2018 in Rec Hall. Photo courtesy of Penn State Athletics, Mark Selders.

 Mark Selders | Penn State Athletics

A Penn State alum made the U.S National Team and qualified for World Trials.

After winning the pommel horse at the U.S. Championship, Stephen Nedoroscik qualified for both spots with his score of 31.086.

The Massachusetts native, who is a two-time NCAA Champion in the event, graduated from Penn State in 2020.

Nedoroscik is also the defending world champion in the pommel horse.

