A Penn State alum made the U.S National Team and qualified for World Trials.

After winning the pommel horse at the U.S. Championship, Stephen Nedoroscik qualified for both spots with his score of 31.086.

🚨NATIONAL CHAMPION ALERT🚨 congratulations to @GymnastSteve on making the US National Team and World Team Trials!Another congratulations to Josh Karnes and @m_corms for making the Senior National Development Team!! #WeAre | @USAGym pic.twitter.com/F6q89tDddl — Penn State Men’s Gymnastics (@PennStateMGYM) August 21, 2022

The Massachusetts native, who is a two-time NCAA Champion in the event, graduated from Penn State in 2020.

Nedoroscik is also the defending world champion in the pommel horse.

