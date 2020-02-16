Penn State remains at .500 with a split on the road against Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Tech.

It defeated VCU 4-3 in a thriller but dropped the second match 5-2 against the Hokies.

"We have a bit of a break now so for us it's really focusing in practice and getting ready for our first Big Ten match,” coach Alex Anghelescu told GoPSUSports.com. “I feel the potential for this team is still untapped and I'm excited to see what the next few matches hold."

A notable change in the lineup was Samantha Smith’s elevation to the No. 2 spot after a slew of stellar performances in the lineup.

VCU

The Nittany Lions were able to clinch a tough 4-3 win at Richmond, Virginia.

The win was fueled by a good early start in doubles.

Olivia Ryan and Gracey Hirsch struck first against the Rams. The sophomore duo defeated Melissa Ifidzhen/Kanako Yano 6-3 on court three.

Smith and Shannon Hanley soon followed, claiming a 6-2 victory against Gabriel Davidescu and Luminita Tutunaru of VCU.

The results left Gabby O’Gorman and Frederikke Svarre’s match unfinished with the duo down 5-4 against Paola Diaz Delgado and Noumea Witmus.

It was the Rams’ turn to start strong in the singles column.

Yano knocked off Ryan 6-3 6-0 in the four spot, while Diaz Delgado also clinched a win against O’Gorman in the No. 1 singles spot by the score of 6-1, 7-5.

Penn State then answered with two wins of the one at No. 3 and No. 5.

Svarre secured a 6-4 first set against Davidescu, and then followed up with one more of the same score to tie up the match.

Hanley made quick work of Ifidzhen, dispatching her in a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

In the six spot, VCU was able to tie up the match at 3-3. Witmus took down Hirsch in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

The only three setter was on court No. 2 and was the decider of the match. Smith went down 6-3 in the first set but was able to storm back on Tutunaru to claim 6-4, 7-5 sets to clinch the win.

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech proved to be a tough out for the Lions, as the home team was able to secure the win at 4-0.

Elizabet Danailova/Nika Kozar secured a 6-2 set against O’Gorman/Svarre to go up one in doubles.

Shene Disbergen and Natalie Novotna were able to clinch the point for the Hokies, defeating Smith and Hanley 7-5 on court one.

That left the match of Ryan and Hirsch unfinished in a tiebreak against Erika Cheng and Nina Sorkin.

Three more consecutive Hokies wins in singles spelled the defeat for Penn State.

Hanley was not able to handle Sorkin early on, dropping a set in the first. Sorkin picked up a 6-0 6-4 win to double the lead.

Hirsch played Cheng close in the first, but it’s the Hokie who was able to separate herself toward the end to claim a 7-5 set. She then followed up with a 6-2 scoreline to seal the deal.

Smith dropped a first set tiebreak 7-6 (3) against Kozar and Kozar finished the match and secured the win for Virginia Tech with a 6-3 second set.

Svarre looked strong to start, taking the first set 6-2. However, Danailova was able to complete the comeback against the Dane, snatching the final sets 6-3, 6-3.

O’Gorman gave Penn State its first point on the board against Novotna. After falling in a first set tiebreak, O’Gorman fought back to win the second set 6-3. The match tiebreak ended in favor of the Aussie, as she defeated Novotna 10-5.

Ryan was not able to handle Disbergen in the final three-setter. After going up 7-6, Ryan dropped a 3-6 set in the second. Unlike her fellow Aussie, she suffered a loss in the match tiebreak by a score of 10-7.

The team will return to action in two weeks, starting off its Big Ten schedule with a road match against Indiana on Sunday, March 1.