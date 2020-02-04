Penn State Men's Gymnastics Vs. Ohio State, Nedoroscik on Pommel Horse
Buy Now

Stephen Nedoroscik (Sr, PH) performs his routine on the Pommel Horse for Penn State Men's Gymnastics. The Nittany Lions edged out the Buckeyes by less than a single point with a final score of 405.900 points to 405.00 points at Recreation Hall Saturday, January 25, 2020.

 James Riccardo

Penn State’s Stephen Nedoroscik has been named the College Gymnastics Association’s National Gymnast of the Week.

The senior’s score of 15.9 on the Pommel Horse against Air Force was the highest score in the NCAA within the last five years.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags