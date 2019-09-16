Freshmen Chikaya Sato and Andrei Paduraru will join Penn State's roster this fall and the likes of Christos Antonopoulous, Christian Lakoseljac, Gabriel Nemeth and Alp Sentay, pushing the roster total to eight players.

"I'm very excited about our incoming freshmen this year," coach Jeff Zinn said. "They are both great junior players and are coming in with a lot of USTA experience. They're getting a lot of exposure to college tennis this fall and a good look at what's coming in the spring."

Sato, originally from Tokyo, moved to New Jersey when he was 10 years old. He will join the team as a five-star recruit. He played in tournaments like the Orange Bowl, Easter Bowl and Kalamazoo.

He was First Team All-State in his senior season, while also making it to the state finals in his junior year playing for Cresskill High School.

Sato was also the Bergen County Singles Champion and North Jersey Player of the Year in his high school tenure.

Paduraru hails from Walled Lake, Michigan, when he was a four-year varsity letterman and two-year captain playing for Walled Lake Central High School.

He was the No. 1 singles player throughout his four years and made it to the state semifinals in his senior year.

The Nittany Lions will look to them to fill in spots in the lineup with five seniors graduating last year, including No. 1 singles player Constant De La Bassetiere and other roster staples in Ben Lieb and Matt Galush.