Penn State will take part in seven tournaments in the fall season under first-year head coach Alexandra Anghelescu, who served as the assistant coach under Chris Cagle last year. Former Michigan standout and All-American Ronit Yurovsky will serve as her assistant.

The team does not have any new additions, but managed to retain all but one of its players. Shannon Hanley and Samantha Smith return as seniors, while usual starters in Gabby O’Gorman, Olivia Rohrbacher and Frederikke Svarre also stayed on board.

"I am very excited for the fall and to see the work the girls have been putting in this past summer and the beginning of the semester," Anghelescu told GoPSUSports.com. "We've added a few new tournaments to have the opportunity to play different schools and give the girls a chance to get competition outside the region."

The team will split up during the weekend of Sept. 20-22 to play in the Cissie Leary Invite in Philadelphia and the Marliss Gruver Invite in Auburn, Alabama.

The Hall of Fame Classic awaits the following weekend from Sept. 27-29 in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Nittany Lions will then venture to Evanston, Illinois to play in the Northwestern Wildcat Invite hosted by Big Ten foe Northwestern.

The ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma will be the next stop, with the tournament spanning from Oct. 5-13. Another ITA tournament, the ITA Regionals, will follow on Oct. 25-29 in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The final slate of fall competition will be the Kentucky Invite from Nov. 1-3 at Lexington, Kentucky.