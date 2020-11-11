Nov. 9 and 10, 2007 marked a back-to-back dominant performance by the unblemished Penn State women’s swim team in less than 24 hours en route to an unbeaten regular season.

In a weekend quad meet, Penn State took on Michigan State, Purdue and Virginia, and the Nittany Lions had several impressive times and dominant showings.

The following day, Penn State put together a similar performance.

The team finished the day placing first in 13 of the 18 overall events.

The event was headlined by the 200 medley relay team of sophomore Michelle Myers, junior Caitlin Meehan, junior Kelly Nelson and junior Sarah Baker, which earned a first-place finish.

Collectively, Myers took first in the 100 backstroke, Meehan was the winner in the 200 breaststroke, Nelson was victorious in the 100 butterfly, and junior Kaitlin O’Brien came in first in the 400 IM.

O’Brien dominated with a time of 4:14.70, routing the second place finisher by over 3½ seconds.

While O’Brien was the most notable swimmer of the day, her teammates did not disappoint either.

The individual swimmers who recorded other impressive times included Myers, finishing with a time of 55.80 seconds, and Nelson, clocking in at 55.13 seconds.

In addition, the 400 free relay team of Myers, Baker, Nelson and senior Molly Crispell contributed another key time for the Nittany Lions, winning their respective match with a time of 3:23.99.

These commanding performances for the 2007-08 Nittany Lions were a distinct indication of a season that still stands in the record books.

The 2007-08 team is the most recent women’s team to have gone 6-0, while it also improved its win total by three from the previous season. The six wins notched by the Nittany Lions are also the most by a Penn State team in that span.

That year's Nittany Lion squad also finished fourth at the Big Ten Championships and saw Nelson take home an All-American honor at the NCAA Championships while Kailey Morris picked up honorable mention All-American nods as well.

Assuredly a hectic 24 hours of back-to-back meets in the beginning of the season, the Nittany Lions' performance led to one of the most dominant regular seasons in Penn State women’s swimming during the early early-to-mid-2000s.