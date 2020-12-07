Penn State men's gymnastics coach Randy Jepson's 30th season at the helm of Penn State gets underway shortly, but he'll potentially have a lot to look forward to in year 31, as well.

After a successful National Signing Day, Jepson's 2021 recruiting class was recently named the nation's fourth best by the College Gymnastics Association.

Penn State is behind Stanford, Oklahoma and Nebraska, respectively, in the national rankings.

Got the No. 7️⃣ recruit and that was good enough to put us No. 4️⃣ as a team! #WeAre https://t.co/TYIUWXmSoU — Penn State Men’s Gymnastics (@PennStateMGYM) December 7, 2020

Recruit Josh Karnes, a 4.5-star prospect, joined the Penn State gymnastics team as a member of the 2021 top-10 recruiting class and Karnes himself was ranked No. 7 nationally.

A native of Erie, Pennsylvania, he has been a member of the U.S. Junior National Team since 2014 with 3 international selections.

Jepson has won three national and four Big Ten titles during the course of his tenure at the helm of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State is also slated to serve as the host site for the 2023 NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships.

