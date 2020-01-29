After a disappointing weekend on the road, Penn State will head home to continue its spring schedule, with Cleveland State being the first of seven straight foes it will face in Happy Valley to start the season.

“We did that on purpose to try to have some home matches where the freshmen get acclimated,” coach Jeff Zinn said. “We can come home, play through most of the month of February at home, have some home cooking and play great teams. It’s our home court where we feel ultra-confident in.”

The team had to make a number of adjustments after a very positive season fueled by great efforts by seniors. In the new starting lineup, Zinn included three freshmen, with two of them being recent additions on the team.

The likes of Charl Morgan and Ismail Saadi boast international playing experience, but will surely have to be worked in gradually in the different setting in collegiate tennis.

“I have to be careful how high I set my expectations at the beginning of the year,” Zinn said, regarding the freshmen-laden lineup. “I think we will be a far better team at the end of the season by just having a lot of matches.”

Christian Lakoseljac is one of the few seniors in this current team who are tasked with big expectations — being the No. 1 singles player and also ushering in a new leadership.

“It’s different leading this year,” Lakoseljac said. “Last year, we had more seniors that were doing that for us, but it’s more fun I think now we get to show the freshmen the way this year.”

Cleveland State currently boasts a 1-1 record, recording an early loss against Kentucky, much akin to Penn State, and being victorious against Toledo. It’ll be the first match in 12 days for the Vikings.

The team was successful in early-season awards, with No. 65 Nico Mostardi and Matthew Terry/Kade Mindry clinching weekly awards in the Horizon League.

In comparison, Cleveland State’s loss against Kentucky was a lot more lopsided, with it being a 7-0 sweep. A 5-2 win against a winless Toledo put the Vikings back in form, but it will be a task matching up with a team closer to Kentucky caliber with a long break in between.

The match is scheduled to be on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Indoor Tennis Center.