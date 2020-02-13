In sports, experience matters. It is something a coach could not expedite, and it assists a player in an unfamiliar environment.

But only for the most part.

Charl Morgan has taken the opportunity presented to him as a freshman at Penn State and ran away with it. Despite joining the team only in January after his 2019 junior campaign, he already solidified his roster spot on the team, starting matches at the No. 2 singles spot along with a number of fellow freshmen.

“Sometimes you have to [bring in players in January] in college tennis because of the scholarship structures that the NCAA puts on us,” coach Jeff Zinn said. “We’ve done it in the past, you try to get those type of players like Charl who worked his tail end off to be ready to contribute right away.”

“It’s not surprising. It’s what we expect because we try to get great players to come to our university.”

Apart from the odd recent ATP success in Kevin Anderson, South Africa is not particularly known as a tennis country. However, Morgan started young and had his eyes set on pursuing the next level early on.

Morgan started out playing when he was five as a joke when his brother wanted to play, and the seriousness just gradually ramped up. By the time he was 12, he was set on prioritizing tennis.

Unlike the American circuit or high school, the international junior circuit has players traveling around Europe and other countries alike, which served as a huge benefit for the players.

Morgan’s journey has taken him through Asia, Europe, South America and now North America.

“I was very fortunate that playing gave me the opportunity to see what tennis is in the world,” Morgan said. “Every culture is different and everyone’s motivated to play tennis. The basics are all the same and it helped me develop my tennis and kept me motivated.”

However, he also ran into the typical problems an international player would have.

Morgan departed home to train in Germany as his junior career progressed, which was not unfamiliar with players looking to take the next step to a country with better resources.

Zinn saw it as a sign of Morgan’s personality aside from him being in an environment with good coaches and good players.

“He had to leave the country to go out and play against high caliber competition and he did it,” Zinn said. “That tells you a little bit about the player that he’s willing to sacrifice so many things for him to be better at his craft and it paid off.”

The same experience also hit his teammate Gabriel Nemeth hard. The Brazilian journeyed over to Florida to take the next step of his career when he was 16 and left his family behind.

“It was difficult for sure. I was really young, I missed my family every day,” Nemeth said. “But at Penn State it was much easier because I came into the team and I already had a group of friends that eventually became family, and that made the transition to college much easier.”

While Morgan is chipping in right away with his stellar performances, it was still a process for the South African, who came from a completely different background and trained in Germany.

“That adaptation for me is obviously very difficult because the culture is completely different to South Africa or Africa even,” Morgan said. “But I’m really enjoying it at the moment. The first month has been good and starting the second month, our tennis is starting to get better.”

And then there was the age-old question of going from juniors or ITF Futures into the pros, or taking the college route.

Morgan has achieved a lot as his game elevated. He finished 113 in the world in juniors, and his solid Futures performance earned him an ATP ranking.

“It was a tough decision for me going college or pro,” Morgan said. “In the end, I decided to get an education and keep my tennis levels is the best option for me. The academics are unbelievable at the school and the tennis program has a good ranking in the country.”

On the court, Morgan saw a couple differences that he has to work on as a player, but he is clearly heading toward the right direction with him being up in the lineup. Apart from working on his consistency and focusing on the positives, he also has to adapt to some new rules.

“The no let rule is fine because in juniors, we played no let as well, but the no-ad scoring is quite a big adaptation for me,” Morgan said. “It’s quite a struggle, first few matches with a lot of pressure on one point. You have it get out of the game quickly, and when you got your chance to close out, you got to close out first.”

For now, Morgan will just stick to what’s been working in this early run, with his confidence still building as he settles in with the pressure and expectations.

“I’m really motivated playing on the team as a freshman, that’s pride as well,” Morgan said. “Getting a good record is the first goal for me, and then of course, later on focusing on ranking.”