After a change in leadership that saw former assistant coach Alexandra Anghelescu promoted to the head coach spot followed by Chris Cagle’s departure, Penn State hired Ronit Yurovsky to step into the assistant spot.

"I am very excited to have Ronit join our team," Anghelescu told GoPSUSports.com.

"Ronit's playing experience will be a great example for our young ladies to be inspired by," Anghelescu added. "She brings energy and passion that will help our program compete with the best-of-the-best. I believe that together we can impact student-athletes on and off the court to help them achieve all their goals."

Yurovsky, a New Kensington, Pennsylvania, native, has had success as a player and a coach for the Michigan Wolverines.

Yurovsky was on the staff of the Wolverines for the past season. Michigan clinched a Big Ten title with a dominant display. The team, led by All-American Kate Fahey, made it to the Super Regionals in the NCAA tournament.

As a player, Yurovsky was named All-Big Ten four times in her collegiate career from 2012-16, while also earning an All-American accolade in her senior year. She made appearances in four NCAA Singles Tournaments, while taking Michigan to at least the Sweet 16 in her four years. The team made the Elite Eight in her senior year.

Yurovsky then spent a few years in the WTA circuit that saw her ranked 357 and 276 in singles and doubles respectively as her career high.