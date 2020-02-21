In preparation for next week’s trip to Ohio to compete in the Big Ten Championship, Penn State hosted the Penn State Tune Up, which functioned as a low stakes meet to keep athletes in racing shape and the right mindset for the coming weekend.

While the meet had relatively few teams, Penn State athletes still put down several personal best times and distances, a good sign for a team with Big Ten title hopes.

Sophomore Tyler Merkley got the meet started for the Nittany Lions, throwing a personal-best mark in the weight throw of 21.06 meters to win the event. Sophomore Gianna Rao claimed second in the women’s weight throw.

Then, on the track, junior Victoria Tachinski laid down the second personal best of the day for the team, running a 2:06.73 to win the women’s 800-meter run.

In the men’s 5000 meter run, sophomore Alex Tomasko and freshman Issac Davis each ran personal bests, Tomasko finished in a time of 14:31.78 while Davis ran 14:33.25 to finish in second and third place respectively.

Breana Gambrell proved why she is a Big Ten long jump title hopeful, easily winning her fourth long jump event of the season.

Other strong performances in the event came from freshman Taylor Givens who jumped a personal-best mark of 5.86 meters and junior Audra Koopman who jumped a season-best distance of 5.8 meters

Yet another personal best was set, as freshman Allyson Lewis jumped a PR of 1.71 meters to win the high jump.

In the women’s mile, junior Natasha Fedinka ran a season-best time of 4:58.70 to claim second in the event.

Senior captain Danae Rivers came within one second of her school record in the 600-meter run, finishing in 1:29.16 to win the event.

In the men’s 800, senior Domenic Peretta won the race with a time of 1:51.31 while freshman Evan Dorenkamp and senior William Ashenfelter took second and third with personal best times of 1:51.95 and 1:52.13.

Also in the race was high school senior Tyler Shue, a Penn State commit. Shue finished fifth with a US high school number five time of 1:52.88. He will return to State College next weekend to attempt to defend his indoor 800-meter state title.

On the women’s side of the event, freshman Makenna Krebs won her first-ever collegiate 800-meter race in a time of 2:14.07.