Penn State is returning to University Park this Friday to host the National Open, after taking some time off from racing.

“We’ve been through a three-week training block,” coach John Gondak said. “We’ve done some great workouts that we hope has built their mental confidence as we head into this race, and the fact that we’re running at home is always a boost.”

Gondak said that while some teams participate in five or six meets throughout the season, he felt that having the training block was more important than squeezing in another race into the schedule.

“The work is done,” Gondak said. “Now it’s just making sure they take care of themselves ... make sure they fuel right and put themselves in the best spot between the ears to go out and compete well.”

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a strong performance last month at the Buckeye Preview. The men finished first with individual performances from Ben Bumgarner and Billy McDevitt placing seventh and ninth in the 8k respectively.

The men’s team has had a commitment to pack running this season, highlighted in Ohio with all scorers being separated by less than a minute.

The women’s team finished fourth in Ohio, with Kathryn Munks placing fourth and Alison Willingmyre placing eighth in the 6k.

At last year’s National Open, the men placed 10th as a team in the 8k, with Colin Abert placing 10th individually with a time of 25:16.1. The women’s team placed first in the 6k, with Julia Paternain, Alison Willingmyre, and Danae Rivers all placing in the top ten as individuals.

The women’s team is currently ranked 30th nationally and fifth in the Mid-Atlantic region, and the men’s team is currently ranked seventh in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The National Open will begin on October 18, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. on the Blue-White Golf Course.