The pool is filled with water and the schedules are out for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving team.

On Saturday at 8 a.m., the Nittany Lions will start with an intrasquad Blue-White meet.

Both teams will start their respective seasons in McCoy Natatorium on Oct. 4. The men will take on St. Bonaventure only, while the women will face Liberty University and the Bonnies.

There will be themed competitions for the home meets.

One throwback meet, honoring alumni and one pink meet in hopes of raising awareness of cancer. Later in the schedule, they have a meet showing Military Appreciation.

To finish out the themes, before the Big Ten Championship is senior day, Jan. 31, for the men’s and women’s team against Villanova. The meet is planned to be a white out.

Last season the men’s team went 4-5 overall and the women’s team went 4-4 overall.