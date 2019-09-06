The men’s and women’s teams had another successful season opener at the Lock Haven Dolan Duals.

The women’s team was able to sweep for the eleventh year in a row, with Jordan Fisher placing second in the 4k. The men’s team was able to continue its winning streak as well, with Billy McDevitt finishing first with 18:15.36 in the 6k.

This is the third year both teams have swept the meet.

The team defeated the Lock Haven, who is ranked seventh in the Atlantic Division (Division II), and who is returning with four of its top seven from last year.

In the 2018 season, the Nittany Lions scored a perfect 15 points in each race, with then senor Colin Abert winning the men's 6k with a 17:41.13. Julia Paternain won the women's 4k in 13:54.42.

The men's team is currently ranked sixth in the Mid-Atlantic Division, and the women’s team is ranked first in the region and 14th in the country.

The Nittany Lions will return next Friday to host the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational at the Blue-White Golf Course.